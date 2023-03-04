The Arkansas Mission of Mercy (ArMOM) will offer free dental services to thousands of people at its free dental clinic on April 14 through April 15 at the Conway Expo Center for the first time since the pandemic.

The two-day clinic will take place from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is completely free on a first-come, first-served basis. Patients aren’t asked for IDs or proof of financial information, insurance or immigration status.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

