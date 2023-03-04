The Arkansas Mission of Mercy (ArMOM) will offer free dental services to thousands of people at its free dental clinic on April 14 through April 15 at the Conway Expo Center for the first time since the pandemic.
The two-day clinic will take place from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is completely free on a first-come, first-served basis. Patients aren’t asked for IDs or proof of financial information, insurance or immigration status.
“Arkansas ranks the least healthy state in terms of annual dental visits,” Haley Reilly, a public relations specialist with the clinic, said. “Many Arkansans are underinsured and fear that pursuing proper dental care will be too costly for them and their children. This leads to a lack of dental care and hygiene. Poor oral health can lead to gum disease, tooth pain, decay and other chronic conditions.”
Partnered by the Arkansas State Dental Association, Delta Dental of Arkansas and Renewal Ranch, the free dental clinic offers extractions, cleaning, restorative care and more for both adults and children.
Dr. Terry Fiddler, a Conway dentist who has been with ArMOM since its creation 17 years ago, says that while the clinic is free, patients will not receive “cut-rate” dentistry, medical treatment or products.
“These are the same products that we put in our mouths, that we put in patients’ mouths when we see them in private practice,” Dr. Fiddler said. “Just because they’re in dire straits in their life right now, does not mean that we treat them any less than we would a regular patient.”
Fiddler plans to treat people quicker this year than previous years and have patients waiting in line for a shorter period of time during the clinic.
“It’s an internal way in which we go through the line to see how many patients need a specific treatment and then we’ll go confirm that,” he said. “We’ll do it as groups instead of having patients stay in line and wait so long.”
ArMOM is expecting to have more than 100 dentists, more than 100 hygienists, about 300 assistants and 500 other volunteers at the event to provide dental care for those in need. The organization also anticipates 1,500 to 2,000 people from across the country to attend the two-day clinic which is about 1,000 fewer than its seen in the past, but with the pandemic, the turnout is expect to be lower than usual.
At the previous clinic in 2018, ArMOM treated 2,300 people and provided what would amounted to $1.4 million worth of dentistry to people in need from across Arkansas and other states including Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.
Fiddler said that they had more than 1,000 people standing in line at 3 in the morning during that event and has a lot of stories of how the clinic has helped people in the past.
“One of the little children that needed to be treated couldn’t even look up and was very shy,” he said. “She obviously had been in pain and she wouldn’t have anything to do with me. After she was through, I was walking away and I felt a tug on my scrubs. I look down and it was her and she had her arms up for me to hug her.”
Fiddler also shared a story of a woman who took a bus from Wisconsin down to Conway at the 2018 clinic.
“She had thousands of dollars worth of dentistry done and turned back around and went back to Wisconsin,” he said. “For a cheap bus ticket, she took four days out of her life to get here and got a tremendous amount of work done at no cost to her.”
Another story Fiddler shared is of woman from Dallas who had a job offer but had bad teeth so she spent two days in Conway receiving dental care at the clinic. About a week later, she wrote a letter to the Arkansas State Dental Office informing those that helped her that she got the job.
“That’s what we do,” Fiddler said. “We change lives, we make people healthy. It’s God’s work. It’s a labor of love.”
However, because of the long break from the last clinic due to the pandemic, the clinic has had trouble finding volunteers and is in need of physicians, nurses, hygienists, assistants and dentists.
Those wishing to volunteer or donate for the clinic can do so at the Arkansas State Dental Association website at https://arkansasdentistry.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.