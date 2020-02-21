The University of Central Arkansas Department of Philosophy and Religion, UCA Department of History, UCA College of Liberal Arts, UCA Department of English, University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and University of Arkansas Rich Mountain are sponsoring: An Evening with Holocaust Survivor Nat Shaffir.
Nat Shaffir will share his heroic story of survival in the UCA McCastlain Ballroom on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 7-8:30 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public.
