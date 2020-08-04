I Feel the Need, Inc. volunteers will be handing out food to those in need Friday morning.
The nonprofit food broker and feeding ministry is able to provide food boxes to families battling food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
The food box program will be back in action this week. Volunteers will begin handing out food boxes and milk at 9 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Soul Food Café Mission, which is located at 1717 South Donaghey Ave. in Conway.
The food is available to anyone. Those seeking food assistance do not have to show volunteers their ID or any other identifying documents to receive food boxes. Organizers said those who attend the drive-thru event can also pick up food for other families who are unable to make it Friday morning.
I Feel the Need volunteers have distributed more than 7,000 food boxes to hungry families and local food banks since the weekly free food event began about eight weeks ago.
