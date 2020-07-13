The Free Food Friday event planned to take place on Friday, July 17, was cancelled.
I Feel the Need, Inc. volunteers have handed out free food to families in need on a weekly basis for the past four weeks. In those four weeks, the nonprofit feeding ministry and food broker has handed out more than 5,000 food boxes thanks to the Farmers to Families Food Box Program offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
I Feel the Need Executive Director Shane Willbanks said a USDA representative contacted him Monday saying Friday’s shipment of food would be canceled. Though this week’s shipment of food will not be available, Willbanks said officials expect the free food event to continue as scheduled at 9 a.m. July 24.
Food will be dispersed to local food banks and families battling food insecurity beginning at 9 a.m. July 24 at Soul Food Café Mission, located at 1717 South Donaghey Avenue in Conway.
Anyone in need of food is encouraged to take advantage of the free food event next week.
“We encourage any and all who are in need, or know those in need to take advantage of this opportunity,” Willbanks told the Log Cabin Democrat. “You can pick up for those who can’t pick up for themselves.”
Those who participate in the event are not required to show volunteers their ID or proof of residency documentation.
“No ID or documentation is required, just show up with room in your vehicle for us to load the food boxes,” Willbanks said.
Continue following the nonprofit at facebook.com/feelingtheneed for updates on the free food events.
