The Free Food Friday event planned for July 31 is canceled this week.
I Feel the Need, Inc. Executive Director Shane Willbanks said the almost-weekly food distribution event has been canceled for this week after he received notice from a U.S. Department of Agriculture representative that a shipment would not be available this week.
The nonprofit feeding ministry and food broker has helped hand out more than 7,000 food boxes to families battling food insecurity over the last two months.
Though the food distribution event for July 31 has been canceled, Willbanks said food will be available again on a first come, first served basis beginning at 9 a.m. Aug. 7 at the Soul Food Cafe Mission, located at 1717 South Donaghey Ave. in Conway.
Anyone in need of food is encouraged to take advantage of the free food event next week. The food is provided to I Feel the Need through the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
“We encourage any and all who are in need, or know those in need to take advantage of this opportunity,” Willbanks told the Log Cabin Democrat. “You can pick up for those who can’t pick up for themselves.”
Those who participate in the event are not required to show volunteers their ID or proof of residency documentation.
“No ID or documentation is required, just show up with room in your vehicle for us to load the food boxes,” Willbanks said.
Continue following the nonprofit at facebook.com/feelingtheneed for updates on the free food events or to register to volunteer during Free Food Friday.
