The city of Conway is set to host the annual Freedom Fest Independence Day event at Beaverfork Lake Park on Monday, July 3.
The boating ramp at the park will close at 4 p.m. and the event will kick off at 6 p.m. including live music, food trucks and fireworks around 9:20 p.m. when it gets dark enough to begin.
Arkansas-based band Dial Up, a pop 90s tribute band who performed at Freedom Fest last year, will be performing at the event again.
Food trucks where attendees can purchase treats currently set to attend the event include Tacos4Life, Wade’s BBQ, Nach-Yo Nachos, Smackin Wings and Things, Crissy’s Pub Style, T&K Kettle Corn, Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling, Lemonade Stand, Bragg’s Big Bites, The Original AR Smashers, Henry’s Happy Dogs, Las Delicias, Antonio’s Philly-Style Italian ices and Kona Ice.
There is no admission fee for the event, and it is open to the public. Dogs are allowed at the event; however, they must remain on a leash and be respectful of other attendees.
Tobacco products, vaping and alcohol are not allowed in Beaverfork Lake Park.
The Conway Police Department (CPD) released a reminder on its Facebook page Thursday that fireworks are prohibited within Conway city limits. Residents who wish to enjoy fireworks are encouraged to attend Freedom Fest.
CPD also released a reminder Thursday to make sure that anyone who plans to drink “adult beverages” needs to make sure that they have a designated and safe ride home.
“A great mantra for the holiday is Tracy Byrd’s famous lyrics, ‘If you drink, don’t drive. Do the watermelon crawl,’” CPD said in its post.
The city also announced Friday that the public swim beach at Beaverfork Lake Park is closed due to elevated levels of E. coli. However, access to boating or fishing will still remain open.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
