Winter Storm Landon covered much of the state in snow and ice overnight Wednesday leading to hazardous roads and closures on Thursday that continued into Friday as temperatures were slow to rise above freezing.
Early voting in the city of Conway’s special election to extend a bond issue to fund the proposed Conway Community Center and the Conway Soccer Complex was suspended Thursday and Friday because the Faulkner County Courthouse was among the closures.
Faulkner County schools shifted to AMI (alternative method of instruction) days Thursday and Friday.
The Conway Sanitation Department postponed Thursday and Friday collection routes and closed all department facilities.
State offices opened late Friday, but Gov. Asa Hutchinson said staff members who couldn’t safely make it in to the office could work remotely.
