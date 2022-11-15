U.S. Rep. French Hill visited Conway Public Schools (CPSD) last week to meet with Leslee Tell, a Conway High School (CHS) teacher who recently won the Fulbright Distinguished Teacher Award.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, Tell, a Family Consumer Science Teacher at CHS, won the teacher award in October. An employee of the district since 2006, Tell will travel to Vietnam to share knowledge and foster meaningful connections in communities there and in the U.S.
“My reaction was just pure joy and excitement,” Tell said, per a previous story in the Log Cabin. “I was overwhelmed to think I made it. What a huge honor … especially since William J. Fulbright was from Arkansas.”
Hill visited CPSD on Nov. 10, just two days after winning re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Per the Associated Press, Hill received more than 60 percent of the vote in District Two, a large swath of the state which includes much of central Arkansas.
As part of the visit, Hill met with Tell and CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum and listened to a presentation from Tell.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
