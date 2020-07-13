An 87-year-old Faulkner County man died Friday morning in a crash along Highway 65 after another vehicle reportedly pulled out in front of him.
Stanley Goss, 87, of Vilonia died Friday morning in a crash that was reported at 9:09 a.m. along Highway 65 by the Arkavalley Road intersection.
A 20-year-old Greenbrier resident driving a 2014 Nissan Maxima reportedly turned left onto Highway 65 from Arkavalley Road in front of Goss, who was headed southbound in his 1996 GMC 3500 pickup truck, according to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report.
After the Greenbrier man pulled out in front of the Vilonia man, the 87-year-old’s truck collided into the right side of the Nissan Maxima. Trooper John Howington noted in his report that after the truck hit the right side of the Nissan Maxima, it swerved into the northbound lanes and hit a camper being pulled by a 2013 Ford F-150.
The Greenbrier man driving the Nissan Maxima and the 19-year-old Greenbrier woman with him were both injured and taken to the Conway Regional Medical Center following the crash.
The 53-year-old Jacksonville man driving the Ford F-150 was not injured.
Authorities described weather conditions as “clear” and said roadways were “dry” at the time of the crash.
Goss’ death was the 306th fatality on Arkansas roadways in 2020, according to preliminary data.
