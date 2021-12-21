The city of Conway will observe the Christmas holiday Thursday through Saturday.
The Conway Department of Sanitation office will be closed. Services will operate as follows:
Thursday, Dec. 23
Residential Collections – Both Thursday and Friday garbage routes will operate. Carts must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. and remain unblocked to ensure collection. To accommodate the double-route collection day, glass and yard waste will be postponed until the next week.
Commercial Collections – Both Thursday and Friday garbage routes will operate. Carts must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. and remain unblocked to ensure collection. To accommodate the double-route collection day, some Friday route locations may be serviced earlier in the week.
Landfill – The city landfill will be open for regular operating hours, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Recycling Center – The city material recovery facility will be closed.
Friday, Dec. 24
Residential Collections – Collection services will be closed.
Commercial Collections – Collection services will be closed.
Landfill – The city landfill will be closed.
Recycling Center – The city material recovery facility will be closed. Regular operating hours will resume Monday.
Saturday, Dec. 25
Landfill – The city landfill will be closed. Regular operating hours will resume Monday.
Visit conwayarkansas.gov/sanitation to view the holiday collections calendar year-round and to register with Conway’s free Recycle Coach for a collections calendar customized to your home address. Questions and service requests may be made by email (conwaysanitation @conwayarkansas.gov), Facebook message (@ConwaySanitation), conway arkansas.gov, and phone (501-450-6155).
