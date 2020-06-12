University of Central Arkansas student Sarah Friedman earned an internship through the American Chemical Society (ACS) and the Society of Chemical Industry Scholars (SCI).
The ACS and SCI Scholars partner with companies and corporations across the United States to offer internships at their facilities.
Friedman will be working at Carus Corp. in La, Salle, Illinois, for more than two months this summer. Carus is a developer and manufacturer of specialized materials and catalysts primarily used for environmental applications important to municipal and industrial customers.
“During the internship, I plan on strengthening my lab skills and gaining an insight into the chemistry workforce,” said Friedman. “I will be doing various projects and research for the corporation which will be focused on inorganic chemistry. Inorganic chemistry is a subfield of chemistry that focuses on inorganic and organometallic compounds.”
Friedman is a senior chemistry major from Sherwood. She plans to graduate in May 2021. During her studies, she has also worked as an undergraduate research assistant in the laboratory of Gregory Naumiec, assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry.
“Since I have done organic chemistry research with Dr. Naumiec, which has been an amazing experience, I am excited to have the opportunity to continue research over the summer. I am very excited to explore other fields of the chemistry world and gain insight on the industry side of the chemistry workforce,” Friedman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.