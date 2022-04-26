As a preliminary for Conway's Toad Suck Daze this weekend, St. Joseph Elementary School held a series of heats between kindergarten through third graders to choose an entrant for the "Jump for Education" toad race to be held Saturday.
Kindergartner Abby Fuller, with her toad "Speedy," was judged the overall winner.
She'll be competing with children from many other schools in the area. The race will begin at 2 p.m. under the Toad Dome in the Centennial Bank parking lot at the corner of Front and Oak streets.
All participants will receive trophies, and the winner and runner-up will be given special gifts from Walmart. St. Joseph's Audrey Magie won the top spot last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.