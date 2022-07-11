The Arkansas State Police is investigating a Fulton County homicide that claimed the life of a 57 year-old local county sheriff’s department employee.
Kristy Marie Taylor was found dead in the driveway of her home at 3012 Farmwood Road southwest of Salem, just before 6 p.m. Saturday.
Taylor was the victim of a gunshot wound. Her body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the state medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death and possibly provide evidence to indicate when Taylor was shot.
Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division were contacted by Fulton County authorities requesting the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.