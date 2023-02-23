First United Methodist Church in Conway, 1610 Prince St., will offer Noonday Prayer on Fridays in Lent, Feb. 24 through March 31 at 12:10 p.m.
Each week, besides customary seasonal prayers for Noonday, these 30-40 minute services will feature a different organist from central Arkansas who will offer three works from the repertoire as a vehicle for meditation and introspection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.