First United Methodist Church, 1610 Prince St. in Conway, will offer a blessing of the animals at 3 p.m. Oct. 2.
The event is free and open to the public. Each year on or around the Feast Day of St. Francis (in many faith traditions he is the patron of all living creatures, and for many the first saintly ecologist who saw in nature and creation the work and beauty of God), First United Methodist Church Conway invites all in the community and their pets – great and small, wise and wonderful – to stop by the church parking lot on Clifton street for a blessing.
The event will begin at 3 p.m. with a hymn accompanied by members of the parish’s Joyful Ringers chime choir and will conclude with unison recitation of the Prayer of St. Francis. Following the opening prayers and singing, clergy of the church will bless all pets in attendance individually as well as their caregivers. There will also be a drive-thru pet blessing option, with cars lining up at the northernmost drive of the parking lot. Pet treats will be available.
For more information, email Linda Ball (lball@conway fumc.org), Associate Director of Children’s Music, or Jason Saugey (jason@conwayfumc .org), Director of Music.
