The Faulkner County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation, announced a $35,000 matching program funded by the affiliate, Nabholz Charitable Foundation, Central Arkansas Open and Shelley and Peter Mehl.
The pilot program, “Funding Faulkner Forever,” is part of the yearlong celebration of the 20th anniversary of the affiliate. It will match funds donated to seven local nonprofits in Faulkner County for up to $5,000 per nonprofit. The initiative was designed to assist local nonprofits and other partner organizations to be more sustainable and to develop ongoing policies to continue to increase endowments.
The following organizations will benefit Boys and Girls Club, Bethlehem House, CAPCA, Deliver Hope, Faulkner County Council on Aging, United Way of Central Arkansas and Rise House. All gifts made to the endowments for these five organizations in 2021 will be matched dollar for dollar up to $5000 per charity – doubling their ability to have impact in the communities where they serve.
“We hope to not only strengthen the future operations for these organizations but to also better showcase what the Community Foundation does and how we can help grow philanthropy in our backyard,” said Bobby Riggs, chair of the Faulkner County Community Foundation Board.
“CAPCA is honored to be a part of this pilot program. The match provided through the Faulkner County Affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation will make it possible for our agency to see the vision of an endowment come to fruition. Knowing that our Agency will be supported in providing our vital programs for years to come is a blessing,” said Jennifer Welter, CAPCA executive director.
Arkansas Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that fosters smart giving to improve communities. The Community Foundation offers tools to help Arkansans protect, grow and direct their charitable dollars as they learn more about community needs. By making grants and sharing knowledge, the Community Foundation supports charitable programs that work for Arkansas and partners to create new initiatives that address the gaps. Since 1976, the Community Foundation has provided more than $179 million in grants and partnered with thousands of Arkansans to help them improve our neighborhoods, our towns and our entire state.
Opening its doors in 2001, the Faulkner County affiliate office has returned over $4.35 million in grants to nonprofits. Contributions to the Community Foundation, its funds and any of its 29 affiliates are fully tax deductible.
