Furman University President Elizabeth Davis presided over the class of 2023 commencement exercises, which took place Saturday, May 6, at Paladin Stadium on campus.
The class of 2023 includes 525 students who graduated in May. Claire Elizabeth Gillaspy of Conway, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in applied mathematics with a minor in data analytics. Gillaspy’s parents and/or guardians are Dr. James A. Gillaspy, Jr. and Julie A. Gillaspy.
