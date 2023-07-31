Future care for CAWU felines

Editor’s note: This is the fourth and final installment of the Log Cabin Democrat’s monthly series about feline life at the Conway Animal Welfare Unit (CAWU) on Highway 64, just west of Hogan Lane.
The future of shelter life for felines in Conway depends a lot on the number of felines brought to the shelter as strays or unwanted pets, and that number is driven by the number of kittens and adult cats within the Conway city limits.
U.S. Census Bureau estimates for 2003 and 2023 show that Conway’s population increased by almost exactly 20,000 in that 20-year period.
“Having more people means more pet ownership and more feline population,” CAWU Director Shona Osborne said recently.
Osborne is right. The American Veterinary Association’s feline ownership data for May 2023 and the Animal Rescue Professionals Association’s standard estimates of feline reproduction show that feline ownership by a human population of 20,000 would generate, at the very minimum, 1900 kittens each year.
Add to those 1900 kittens both the number of kittens produced annually by existing cats over the 20-year period and the number of kittens produced by the newly born females in 2023, and it’s clear that Conway’s cat population has increased by many thousands since 2003.
Despite this huge increase, the CAWU’s cat room capacity has not changed in more than 20 years, with only 13 cat kennels available for new arrivals.
“Without a doubt, more cat kennels and more staff need to be a part of our future feline care,” Osborne said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.