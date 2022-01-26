The Gainor District Office of Northwestern Mutual in Conway has been recognized on a national level for results of the 2021 calendar year.
The awards were set to be presented at the annual Southern Regional meeting in Tampa, Florida, at the end of this month, but because of rising cases in COVID-19, Northwestern Mutual decided to cancel the event. For a second year in a row, Managing Director Drew Gainor received the Achievement Award for his category. This award recognizes the top managing director nationwide based on overall excellence in growing a productive, integrated office over a multi-year period of time.
The Gainor District Office was also ranked No. 1 in financial advisor productivity for the southern region and ranked No. 2 in the number of lives impacted by the implementation of a financial plan for the southern region. The firm brought on an additional five new financial representative recruits last year, and continues to grow their internship program geared toward college students looking for experience in the financial services realm.
For more information regarding the work Northwestern Mutual does, call 501-358-3733 or visit www.drew-gainor.com.
