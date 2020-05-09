Three members of the Arkansas Tech University faculty have been recognized for their contributions to the campus community with a 2020 Faculty Award of Excellence.
Holly Ruth Gale, associate professor of music, is the 2020 Arkansas Tech Faculty Award of Excellence winner in the scholarship and creative activity category.
Patrick Hagge, associate professor of geography, won the 2020 Arkansas Tech Faculty Award of Excellence in the teaching category.
Michael Rogers, professor of political science, received the 2020 Arkansas Tech Faculty Award of Excellence in the service category.
The Arkansas Tech Faculty Awards of Excellence were founded in 1996. To be eligible, a faculty member must be tenured and hold the current rank of associate professor or professor.
Gale has served on the Arkansas Tech faculty since 1997. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Arkansas Tech University and a Master of Music degree from the University of Central Arkansas.
Hagge joined the Arkansas Tech faculty in 2012. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Bachelor of Science of Business Administration degree from the University of Arkansas as well as a Master of Science degree and a Doctor of Philosophy degree from the Pennsylvania State University.
Rogers became an Arkansas Tech faculty member in 2007. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Wabash College. He obtained his Master of Arts degree and his Doctor of Philosophy degree from the University at Albany.
Learn more about the ATU Faculty Awards of Excellence at www.atu.edu/academics/facultyexcellence.php.
