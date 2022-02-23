Conway Regional Health System has been recognized as a Best-in-Class employer by Gallagher’s 2021 Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey.
The recognition identifies Conway Regional as an organization that provides innovative solutions for creating organizational structures, workplace policies and total rewards, which inclusively engage and motivate employees.
“This recognition is a result of the focus and hard work that Conway Regional has put into creating and fostering a culture that attracts and retains highly-skilled healthcare professionals,” said Matt Troup, Conway Regional president and CEO. “We are blessed to have a bold team that is engaged, takes pride in their calling, and works in unity to provide exceptional care.”
“Our focus has been on developing a culture that nurtures a sense of family and engagement,” said Richard Tyler, Chief Human Resources Officer at Conway Regional. “We have been able to foster an engagement level that translates to excellent service and high-quality care for our patients through listening to and caring for our physicians and staff. We are very proud of our culture and this independent survey process is validation of the great work and incredible team we have at Conway Regional.”
Conway Regional provides traditional benefits such as medical, dental, and vision insurance, 401k plans with an employer match, and paid time off. In addition, Conway Regional offers enhanced benefits such as employee and spouse tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave, onsite amenities for nursing mothers, and paid volunteer time off.
A Best-in-Class organization, Conway Regional Health System was assigned points based on relative performance in:
Planning horizons for the benefits and compensation strategies.
Extent of its well-being strategy.
Turnover rate for full-time equivalents (FTEs).
Completion of a workforce engagement survey.
Use of an HR technology strategy and its level of sophistication.
Health plan premium increases or decreases at the most recent renewal.
Use of a communication strategy.
“Conway Regional Health System takes a proactive and structured approach to planning, developing and implementing comprehensive benefits and HR programs,” said William F. Ziebell, CEO of Gallagher’s Benefits & HR Consulting Division “In doing so, Conway Regional is able to develop a winning formula to attract, reward and retain the right talent and position the company as a destination employer.”
About the Best-in-Class Benchmarking Analysis
Gallagher’s Best-in-Class Benchmarking Analysis profiles statistically significant attributes of top-performing midsize (100-999 FTEs) and large employers (1,000 or more FTEs). Data from Gallagher’s 2021 Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey was interpreted to identify participants that excel in optimizing employee and organizational wellbeing. To learn more about the report and the qualifying criteria, download the Best-in-Class Benchmarking Analysis: ajg.com/Best-in-Class-2021.
About Gallagher
Gallagher (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 68 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.
