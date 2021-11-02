The city of Conway will observe the Veterans Day holiday on Thursday, Nov. 11.
The city of Conway’s Department of Sanitation office will be closed. Collections and facility services will operate as follows:
Thursday, Nov. 11
• Residential Collections – Garbage routes will be postponed until the next day, Friday, Nov. 12. Carts must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. and remain unblocked to ensure collection. Glass and yard waste collections will be postponed until the following week.
• Commercial Collections – Citywide garbage collection will operate as regularly scheduled. Carts must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. Glass collection will be postponed. Glass collection will resume on next regularly scheduled collection day.
• Landfill - The city landfill will be closed. Regularly scheduled hours will resume Friday, Nov. 12.
• Recycling Center - The city material recovery facility will be closed. Regularly scheduled hours will resume Friday, Nov. 12.
Get prepared for the holidays. Visit conwayarkansas.gov/sanitation to view the holiday collections calendar year-round and to register with Conway’s free Recycle Coach for a collections calendar customized to your home address. Questions and service requests may be made by email (conwaysanitation@conwayarkansas.gov), Facebook message (@ConwaySanitation), conwayarkansas.gov, and phone (501-450-6155).
