The Conway Corp Board of Directors recently elected Osmar Garcia to serve a seven-year term beginning May 8, 2022. Garcia is CEO of Garcia Wealth Management – Northwestern Mutual.
He has been active in the community for several years currently serving on the Conway Symphony Orchestra Board, the Conway Health Facilities Board and as Vice President of Opportunity Matters Arkansas. Garcia has also provided leadership for more than a decade for the Knights of Columbus – Council 5209.
“It’s no secret that Conway Corp delivers a valuable service to the citizens of Conway,” Garcia said. “It invites prospective businesses to settle their roots here and grow. Conway Corp is and will continue to be a cornerstone of our community and a main reason why our family chooses to live and work in this great city.”
Garcia is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas, where he graduated with a Bachelor in Business Administration – Finance and from Kaplan University’s College for Financial Planning. He and his wife, Morgan, live in Conway.
The board elects one director annually to serve a seven-year term. Other board members are Tom Courtway, Kelley Erstine, Lindsay Henderson, Jake Nabholz, Denise Perry and Reggie Rose. Garcia replaces Brad Teague, whose term ends on May 8, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.