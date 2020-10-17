Garcia Wealth Management with Northwestern Mutual announced it has appointed Kristen Epstein to serve as executive assistant.
As executive assistant, Epstein will be responsible for client services, guiding clients through the on-boarding process and servicing accounts. Additionally, Epstein will provide support for Garcia Wealth Management, ensuring the continuation of an efficient, effective, and organized office.
“We are thrilled to appoint Kristen Epstein to a key role as executive assistant. She shares the same goals and values as our company,” said Osmar Garcia, Financial Advisor. “Kristen has already proven to be invaluable to Garcia Wealth Management, and we’re excited to see what she accomplishes in her new role.”
Brothers Osmar and Gilberto Garcia have been with Northwestern Mutual since 2015, and founded Garcia Wealth Management – Northwestern Mutual in early 2019.
The firm is based in Conway, and works with clients both in and out-of-state. They are partnered with Northwestern Mutual to provide comprehensive financial planning services to businesses, medical professionals, retirees, and executives.
For more information about Garcia Wealth Management, visit OsmarAGarcia.nm.com.
