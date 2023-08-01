Marites Chambers of Garfield claimed a $220,001 lottery prize Tuesday morning at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) Claim Center. She purchased the winning Natural State Jackpot (NSJ) ticket at Village Market, 17047 Marshall St. in Garfield, for the July 28 drawing.
The winning numbers for that night’s drawing were 7, 9, 10, 12 and 19. Chambers purchased one of the two winning tickets that were sold to split the $440,000 jackpot, which was also the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history.
The second winner, who bought their ticket at Kum & Go No. 402, 816 W. Monroe Ave. in Lowell, has yet to claim their $220,000 lottery prize. They have 180 days from the July 28 draw date to claim their winnings.
Chambers regularly plays the lottery and won her $200,000 prize by matching all five numbers drawn from a Quick Pick play. She also won a break-even prize of $1 on an extra play on the ticket by matching two numbers.
“I have to protect this ticket,” was her first thought when she realized she had a winning ticket.
“I was so excited that I couldn’t contain myself,” she told lottery officials.
Chambers first told her husband, James, about her win. The couple plans to put the lottery prize toward home improvements, bills and possibly a mutual fund.
Retailers receive a 1 percent commission from the sales of winning lottery products. Village Market will receive $2,200 in commission for selling the winning ticket.
“We are ecstatic that our first NSJ winner has claimed her prize, and we thank Village Market for being our retail partner,” Eric Hagler, ASL executive director, said. “With the help of our retailers across the state, we have funded more than 720,000 college scholarships totaling more than one billion dollars.”
The NSJ, which is exclusive to Arkansas, draws at 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. NSJ starts at $50,000 and increases by $5,000 every drawing until it hits $150,000. After that, it grows by $10,000 every drawing until it’s won.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.