Lottery winner

Marites Chambers of Garfield claims a $220,001 lottery prize Tuesday morning at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) Claim Center.

 Submitted photo

Marites Chambers of Garfield claimed a $220,001 lottery prize Tuesday morning at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) Claim Center. She purchased the winning Natural State Jackpot (NSJ) ticket at Village Market, 17047 Marshall St. in Garfield, for the July 28 drawing. 

The winning numbers for that night’s drawing were 7, 9, 10, 12 and 19. Chambers purchased one of the two winning tickets that were sold to split the $440,000 jackpot, which was also the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history. 

