Christine Price has been promoted to tax director at the Conway office location of Garland & Greenwood CPAs and Advisors, PLLC.
Price primarily performs tax and accounting services for small businesses and individuals.
She also has experience performing audit, review and compilation services. She is a Certified Public Accountant and has 20 years of experience serving the public.
Price graduated from Arkansas Tech University and began her accounting career with a regional public accounting firm.
Before entering the accounting field, she worked as a graphic artist and enjoys creative projects, the outdoors and baseball. She lives in Wooster with her husband and daughter.
She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Arkansas Society of Certified Public Accountants.
Garland & Greenwood CPAs and Advisors, PLLC is a public accounting firm serving Arkansas and surrounding states with locations in Little Rock, Bentonville, Conway and Hot Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.