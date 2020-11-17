Corporal Michael Garlington, 49, of Faulkner County, has been promoted to the rank of sergeant. The promotional recommendation was made by Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police and approved by the Arkansas State Police Commission today during a regular monthly meeting.
Sergeant Garlington is a 22 year veteran of the department and most recently been assigned as a special agent in the Criminal Investigation Division, Company A headquartered at Little Rock. He will assume supervisory duties under a new assignment with CID, Company B, headquartered at Pine Bluff.
