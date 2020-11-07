It was a decidedly red election in both Faulkner County and Arkansas, with voters showing a preference for Republican candidates in the county and state.
Turnout
2020 showed an increase in Faulkner County voters compared to the 2016 national election, with the county casting 54,254 votes for president, roughly 70 percent of registered voters, compared to 2016’s 47,527 votes in the presidential campaign.
This same increase in state participation is seen with 1,206,697 presidential votes state-wide in 2020, compared to 1,130,676 in 2016.
Presidency
Faulkner County, like Arkansas, came out strongly for President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence with 63.28 percent, 34,338 votes case for the President. The Biden/Harris ticket was 33.66 percent of the vote, at 18,267 in the county.
Third-place candidate was Libertarian Jo Jorgensen with 1.55 percent of the vote at 840 votes.
Fourth was Kanye West with 0.35 percent or 189 votes in the county.
The state total votes for Trump was 62.45 percent at 754,957 compared to Biden’s 34.61 percent at 417,596 votes state-wide.
The difference shows in lower percentage votes for Jorgensen state-wide at 1.08 percent, 13,036 while West is slightly higher, at 0.34 percent or 4,068 votes.
In 2016, Faulkner County cast 61.75 percent of its votes for Trump, at 29,346 compared to Democrat challenger Hillary Clinton at 30.78 percent at 14,629 votes, meaning a higher percentage of Faulkner County votes, 63.28 percent, coupled with the higher turnout, went to Trump in the 2020 race.
This was true for state-wide statistics as well, with 60.57 percent for Trump in 2016 compared to 2020’s 62.45 percent of votes.
Senate
Incumbent Republican Senator Tom Cotton had an even 66 percent of the vote in Faulkner County, compared to Libertarian challenger Ricky Dale Harrington Jr.’s 34 percent of the vote.
State-wide the difference between it and the county was slight, with 66.66 percent for Cotton and 33.34 percent for Harrington in the totals.
The race had been projected to be very close, but Cotton was called the winner by Associated Press within minutes of poll closing Tuesday night.
Congress
An anticipated tight race between incumbent Republican Congressman French Hill against challenger Democrat State Senator Joyce Elliot ended with numbers very close to the Hill-Harrington race, with Hill ending the night with 55.65 percent of the vote to Elliot’s 44.35 across the state.
In Faulkner County the gap was even wider, with 65.01 percent to Hill against Elliot’s 34.99 percent.
Arkansas legislature
The overall redness of the night extended into the Faulkner County races for State Representative with one exception, where incumbent District 72 Democrat State Representative Steve Magie defeated Republican challenger James B. Phillips at 57.98 percent of the votes to 42.02, respectively.
District 67 also held for incumbency, with Republican incumbent Representative Stephen Meeks defeating Democratic challenger Steve Wilson, 75.37 percent to 24.63 percent.
This followed in District 44 where Republican incumbent Representative Cameron Cooper defeated Democrat challenger Rodney Govens 85.98 percent to 14.02 percent.
Other Districts, all Republican, ran without challengers, with David Ray gaining office for District 40, and Representatives Josh Miller and Spencer Hawks retaining seats in Districts 66 and 70, respectively.
Arkansas Senator Ricky Hill, District 2, ran unopposed, also retaining his seat.
Local races
Faulkner County Justice of the Peace seats in contention continued the red-trend of the election.
In District 4, the open seat of current JP Jim Houston was won by Republican Samuel Strain defeating Democrat Rene Henderson, 61.89 to 38.11 percent.
District 5, Republican incumbent Rose Roland defeated Democrat challenger Crystal Certain, 58.9 to 41.1 percent.
District 6, Republican incumbent Tyler Lachowsky defeated Democrat Barrett Petty 58.17 to 41.83 percent.
District 8, another open seat currently held by JP Jim Barrett was taken by Republican Matt Brown over Democratic challenger Kimberly Maslin, 55.63 to 44.37 percent.
District 9, incumbent JP Republican Kris Kendrick defeated Democrat challenger Dee Sanders, 60.58 to 39.42 percent.
District 13, open as current JP Zack Cates is stepping down, Republican Jake Moss defeated Democrat Allison Vetter, 54,69 to 45.31 percent.
Alderman
Alderman races are non-partisan.
Mayflower, W1 P1 Mark Hickman over Jeanne Lehmkuhl, 57.64 to 42.36 percent; W1 P2 Jennifer Massey over Danny K. Hester 54.42 to 45.58 percent; W2 P1 Zachery Jeffery over James Christ 68.333 to 31.67 percent.
Vilonia W3 P2 Kira Livingston over Larry (Skip) Cates, 52.28 to 47.72 percent.
Quitman W3 P2 Stan Reynolds over Season Ballard, 64.29 to 35.71 percent.
Twin Groves P2 Shane Foster over Carl Stanley Joyner 55.24 to 44.76 percent.
Unopposed races, all non-partisan, went to City of Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry, and City of Conway Treasurer Michael O. Garrett.
City Clerk Treasurer to City of Greenbrier, Hunter A. Thrasher, City of Guy, Rita James, City of Holland, Megan K. Damron and City of Quitman Pamela Bennett.
Issues
Three state-wide ballot issues were up for vote.
Issue 1, the half-percent sales tax for roads amendment, passed narrowly in the county with 51.77 percent of the vote “for” and 48.23 “against.”
In the state the gap was larger, with 55.28 percent for and 44.72 percent against.
Issue 2, the term limits amendment passed, again narrowly, in Faulkner County, 51.64 to 48.36 percent. In the state this same amendment passed 55.35 to 44.65 percent.
Issue 3, the amendment proposal to change the process for state constitution changes, did not pass in the county by the largest of the three state issues, 57.81 percent to 42.19 percent.
The county response was stronger than the state, despite the issue being defeated state-wide, 55.92 to 44.08 percent.
County issue
The Faulkner County proposed budget reallocation was defeated at a narrow 51.51 percent to 48.49 percent with 53,326 ballots cast.
