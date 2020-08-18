Joshua “Josh” Dickinson, DO, has joined the team at Conway Regional Health System. Dickinson is practicing alongside Michael T. Stanton, MD, Brock King, MD, Tony Manning, MD, and Landon Humphrey, MD, at Conway Regional Surgical Associates.
“I am excited to begin this journey with Conway Regional and expand the reach of our surgical care. I’m looking forward to being a part of this team and serving the community. My family and I are settled in the community and already loving Conway,” said Dickinson.
Dickinson graduated with a Doctor of Osteopathy from the University of North Texas Health Science Center. He completed his general surgery residency training with Charleston Area Medical Center Residency Education – WVU.
“Conway Regional has made a strategic effort to ensure service lines are able to meet the growing demand of the community,” said Rebekah Fincher, Chief Administrative Officer. “The addition to Conway Regional Surgical Associates is a culmination of those efforts. We are excited to welcome Dr. Dickinson to our surgical team.”
Dickinson began his practice in Conway on Aug. 3. General Surgeons utilize surgical procedures to remove disease, repair injuries, and promote health and healing. Conway Regional Surgical Associates is located at 525 Western Ave., Suite 203. For more information, call 501-327-4828.
