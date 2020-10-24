“Generation Nation: A PBS American Portrait Story,” a half-hour documentary produced from PBS’s crowdsourced storytelling project “PBS American Portrait,” will premiere Monday, Oct. 26, at 8:30 p.m. on Arkansas PBS.
Produced by PBS and RadicalMedia, “Generation Nation: A PBS American Portrait Story” explores how people in different age groups, from adolescents to seniors, see themselves and their place in America. It reveals the common experiences that bind people together within and across age groups and the generational differences that can put people at odds with one another. Like the preceding “PBS American Portrait” specials, “Generation Nation” will blend collages of various stories from across the country with a focus on three main stories filmed and told firsthand. The featured participants are:
Arwyn H. is a 15-year-old rising sophomore in Austin, Texas. She is an enthusiastic, straight-A student who considers school her “happy place.” Her positive outlook on school changed in March, when the pandemic forced an abrupt shift to online education, depriving her of the camaraderie, support and focused academic lifestyle in which she thrived. As the new school year approaches, Arwyn is preparing her home space and her mind for school in a way she has never experienced.
Kat P. is a 51-year-old woman in Philadelphia. She has enjoyed a happy and purposeful career in the service industry and has spent the last decade as a popular local bartender and hotel housekeeper. In March, Kat was furloughed from her hotel job and laid off from her bartending job. Now, she is adjusting to middle age while trying to figure out how best to support her two children, one of whom is autistic.
Marna C. has dreamed of being a professional photographic artist for most of her life, but family and financial responsibilities got in the way. Living in Inverness, California, she managed to finally take the time to develop as an artist and has embraced digital photography. As she reaches her golden years, her creative voice aims to capture the beauty of the aging process in herself and in those around her. This year, Marna turns 80 and is determined to finally receive the validation for her work that she’s craved all her life.
More information about “PBS American Portrait” is available at myarkansaspbs.org/americanportrait. Viewers may join and follow the conversation at #AmericanPortraitPBS on Facebook,
Since it was launched in January 2020, the PBS American Portrait website has collected thousands of stories by Americans that, together, hope to answer the question: What does it really mean to be an American today? With millions of users coming to the site to explore stories submitted from people all over the country, PBS recently added to the prompt, “At this point in my life…” allowing people across the nation to share personal stories reflecting on how they see themselves, whatever their current phase of life might be.
Arkansas PBS LearningMedia (myarkansaspbs. pbslearningmedia.org) will also provide teachers and students with educational materials focused on media and storytelling by pulling conceptualized clips from each episode of “PBS American Portrait.”
Launched on Jan. 10, “PBS American Portrait,” a national storytelling project aligned with PBS’s 50th anniversary celebration, is the organization’s most ambitious multiplatform project in its history. A digital-first initiative produced by RadicalMedia, “PBS American Portrait” begins as a platform for user-generated content participation, and is envisioned to encompass publishing, short form content, classroom engagement, a web miniseries, public art installations, live events and, in January 2021, a nationally televised documentary series.
Leveraging the local reach of PBS through its member stations, “PBS American Portrait” presents a mosaic of our country’s diversity by connecting tens of thousands of people across the country, creating a communal voice through individual stories of joy, hardship, triumphs and sorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.