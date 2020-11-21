Assuming you have completed all the winterizing jobs outside of your home with cold weather coming on, it’s time now to take stock of some things to complete inside your home before the holidays fully kick in.
These tasks range from in-depth cleaning to simple acts of just cozying up the space that will soon be the place where you make happy holiday memories. Get out your organizer and make your own specialized Holiday Cleaning Checklist – and make sure everyone in the family joins in on the fun.
With about a month left before Christmas, some of the heavy duty-cleaning tasks are in order. These include the living room, bathrooms and the heart of the home – the kitchen. Dusting furniture and getting rid of cobwebs can also be done a month out. Remember that touch-ups will be needed in the meantime.
According to thehappy housecleaning.co.uk, your autumn cleaning plan should definitely include in-and-out window cleaning.
“If you love decorating your windows for the holidays, you might want to wipe up the glass with rubbing alcohol one more time. It will be significantly more precise to spray snowflakes and easier to stick paper decorations on the glass when it’s clean.”
If your living room is going to feature the family Christmas tree, it’s time to prepare the space before the tree is moved in. An article in housebeautiful.com suggests that you pull all the furniture into the center of the room in order to vacuum floors and soft furnishings.
“Begin to clear a space for the tree and dust off the decorations. As for Santa, he’ll need a clean fireplace for a grand arrival, so take the time to dust the hearth.”
Because the holidays mean that a lot of meals are cooked in your home, this is a good time to take stock of the condition of your kitchen. Thehappyhousecleaning.co.uk recommends that you clean up the refrigerator and cupboards, and throw out old products. Also, take a look at your “fancy” china, crystal and flatware. Do they need a dusting or to be shined? Now is the time to take on that task.
Do you need extra prep or storage space in the kitchen? Consider finding a rolling cart for extra counter space that can be put out of sight when it’s not in use. A large cutting board over the sink can create some space for chopping vegetables. Remember, if you have small appliances on your countertops that you aren’t planning to use for holiday food prep, this would be a good time to find another place for them to give you more workable space.
According to housebeautiful.com, one job that is sometimes forgotten is cleaning the oven.
“With family and friends poking around your kitchen on the big day, let your oven have its time to shine and make it mother-in-law proof.”
There are a variety of oven cleaning products that can be used to on ovens. Make sure to do a little research to find the product that is the best for your particular oven type. And, don’t forget to clean the stove top and range hood.
One last tip the professionals suggest is to look at a calendar, determine which days you will be the busiest in the kitchen, and plan ahead to space out the cooking.
By putting aside some time before the holidays to do some tidying up, your family can hopefully avoid the Christmas chaos and enjoy the holidays.
