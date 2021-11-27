“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is the third film in the Ghostbusters universe following “Ghostbusters II” in 1989, ignoring the 2016 entry, this time written and directed by Jason Reitman (writer/director of “Juno” and “Up in the Air” and the son of the director of the original 1984 film). When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town in middle-of-nowhere Oklahoma, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind as a familiar entity threatens to destroy the Earth.
The original 1984 Ghostbusters is one of the most iconic and beloved films to come out of the 1980s and it has some big shoes to fill considering the 2016 reboot wasn’t very well received among fans. The good news is, if the theater I saw the movie in is any indication on how fans will receive this installment, it’s going to be a home run in terms of being one of the biggest fan-favorite films of the year. I don’t think I can recall a time where a movie ended and I was in a theater where almost everyone erupted in a round of applause.
And I think that’s the perfect way to get the full experience out of this film: see it in a theater with a bunch of people (if you can and if you feel safe considering the pandemic). The gasps and laughter I heard around me the entire more were infectious and definitely heightened my enjoyment. There are a lot of surprises, so much so it’s very hard to review this without giving any way. If you can, avoid any type of spoiler possible before seeing this film because you are going to want to be as surprised as myself and everyone around me was, especially if you’re a huge Ghostbusters fan.
Ivan Reitman directed both Ghostbuster films back in the 80s (he’s also returning as a producer for this one) and now nearly 40 years later, his son Jason is filling the director’s chair taking over for his father. You really can feel that type of loving energy with this movie. Jason clearly has a lot of respect for his father’s iconic work with the original and it shows clear as day. It’s a real touching tribute to his dad’s film that surprisingly left me in tears, an emotion I was never expecting to have going into a Ghostbusters movie.
Jason’s filmography really only includes touching dramedies so the jump from that to a CGI-filled blockbuster can be hard (but has been done before). Having watched a lot of his film like “Tully” and “Up In The Air,” I really felt his direction style creeping in especially with the family dynamics between the mom and her two kids. It compliments the film really well especially when you look at it as a tribute to Jason’s father.
I also think that it was a great decision for Jason to make the main characters of the film kids. This decision makes the film feel very much like an 80s throwback, similar to what popular shows like Stranger Things do (although maybe I’m just saying that because Finn Wolfhard is apart of this cast). It makes it fun and brings a breath of fresh air to this now franchise.
This is probably one of the funniest films I’ve seen this year and almost every single joke works mainly thanks to the incredible cast on screen. Paul Rudd, who plays the teacher in the film, is obviously great and matches the energy needed flawlessly. Logan Kim is also wonderful as a kid who befriends the main family. This is his first ever role (aside from one episode of some mini series that came out last year) and he acts like he’s a full fledge trained actor. He plays a character named “Podcast” which could’ve easily have turned out to be an annoying character, but he has so much charm that it thankfully goes in the opposite direction
Mckenna Grace (“Annabelle Comes Home”) is the film’s lead and she continues to prove herself as undeniably the best young actor working today period. She brings the needed charisma, heart and awkwardness needed for this film and I honestly don’t think this succeeds as well as it does if she isn’t in it. I could go on for days about how much I love Mckenna Grace and how more people should know her name by now, but that could take up this entire review.
The CGI in this film is very interesting and I absolutely love what they did with it. The visual effects team kept true to the original’s work while still updating it to match how far visual effects have gone since the 80s. The proton blasts look exactly like how they did in the original, but again updated to look like a better quality.
There is also one bit of CGI used in this movie that, without giving away spoilers, is absolutely mind-blowing what they were able to accomplish.
I do, however, have some actual knocks on the film (contrary to what my dad wearing a Ghostbusters T-shirt into the theater may think). Despite the film being two hours long and maybe actually ten minutes longer than it needs to be, the plot does feel a tad rushed and under-baked. I think there are points, especially in the first act, where the movie focuses on things or spends too long on a certain scene that it doesn’t need to when it could take that time focusing more on the main plot. I think the screenplay is where Jason Reitman’s lack of experience in a Sci-Fi genre shows and I think he could’ve used a few more edits or eyes on it (or maybe his dad could’ve helped him out with it a bit). Also it may rely a little too heavily on fan-service, but in a film that’s a tribute to a classic it’s not entirely a bad thing.
Overall, “Ghostbuster: Afterlife” is touching, hilarious and charming tribute to the original and a worthy addition to this universe that will definitely have fans getting their money’s worth. It’s currently in theaters and I, again, definitely recommend seeing this with a crowd full of fans if you’re able to.
