Students at Greenbrier High School (GHS) participated in Unified Champion School Leadership Activities Day on Tuesday as part of the school’s partnership with Special Olympics and Unified Champion Schools, which is an organization that aims to promote the social inclusion of students who have intellectual disabilities.
The event was made possible by GHS special education teacher Allen Hilsdon, who helped secure a $3,000 grant for the school along with more than 100 students from the school’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Future Farmers of America (FFA) and Focus programs who collaborated with student athletes.
Students that participated in the event competed in multiple events including kickball, ladder ball, corn hole, freeze tag, a blindfolded ball toss and more.
GHS is one of three schools in the Greenbrier School District, alongside Wooster Elementary and Greenbrier Junior High School, that is considered Unified Champion Schools which means that it has met the rigorous requirements set forth by the organization.
GHS, along with the other two Greenbrier schools, have student-led organizations that help plan events to promote the inclusion of students with intellectual disabilities on their campus.
The Unified Champion School Leadership Activities Day is one of many events the district has put on throughout the school year in order to promote this inclusion.
Earlier this year, Jessica Brakebill, who has been coordinating special Olympic events at Greenbrier for the past decade, alongside Athletic Director Steve Wood put together the district’s inaugural Greenbrier Unified Basketball Invitational.
Schools from Clinton, Pottsville, Vilonia and more traveled to Greenbrier to compete against GHS students in the tournament.
“Before moving into my current role I worked in special education for 14 years as a paraprofessional, and to be able to help these kids and see what they can do is amazing,” Brakebill said. “It is the kindest, friendliest, most helpful group of people, everyone is positive, everyone helps each other, and it’s a group effort. Many of our athletes struggle with social skills and confidence, and these events are a huge boost for them.”
The district will also partner with parent volunteers in order to add a similar event for softball and volleyball for the next school year.
