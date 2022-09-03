Greenbrier High School’s Jobs for Arkansas Graduates (JAG) program has earned a national 5 for 5 Award from the Jobs for America’s Graduates organization, Greenbrier Public Schools announced in a news release this week.
Jobs for America’s Graduates bestowed Greenbrier’s JAG program with the 5 for 5 Award because of the program’s length of existence and its having met or exceeded performance metrics in graduation rate, positive outcomes, employment, post-secondary enrollment and job placement, Greenbrier’s news release read. Greenbrier got the honor in its first year of eligibility.
JAG, a statewide program with a chapter at Greenbrier, is an affiliate of Jobs for America’s Graduates. The program helps students preparing to graduate high school with college assistance, educational and personal growth opportunities, mentorship and introductions to various types of careers, among other services, per Jobs for America’s Graduates website.
In 2021, JAG received its own statewide 5 for 5 Award for the 15th straight year. In the five performance metrics being measured, Arkansas had a 97 percent graduation rate, 69 percent job placement rate, 80 percent total full-time employment, 77 percent total full-time positive outcomes and 39 percent further education rate, per a news release from the Arkansas Department of Education.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
