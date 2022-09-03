Greenbrier High School JAG program earns national recognition 1

Susan Harmon (left) and Tobin McCammon, career specialists for Greenbrier High School’s JAG program, are pictured with the recognition they received for the program’s work in 2021.

 Submitted photo

Greenbrier High School’s Jobs for Arkansas Graduates (JAG) program has earned a national 5 for 5 Award from the Jobs for America’s Graduates organization, Greenbrier Public Schools announced in a news release this week.

Jobs for America’s Graduates bestowed Greenbrier’s JAG program with the 5 for 5 Award because of the program’s length of existence and its having met or exceeded performance metrics in graduation rate, positive outcomes, employment, post-secondary enrollment and job placement, Greenbrier’s news release read. Greenbrier got the honor in its first year of eligibility.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.