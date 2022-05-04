Greenbrier High School was named the second best high school in the Little Rock Metro Area, just behind Lisa Academy in Sherwood, out of the 36 Central Arkansas schools that were ranked in the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 edition of Best High Schools.
GHS also came in sixth place in the entire state of Arkansas out of the 267 schools that were ranked in the report as well as coming in 803rd nationally out of the 17,843 schools that were ranked across the United States.
“I’m very excited for the students and staff at Greenbrier High School,” Superintendent Scott Spainhour said. “The teachers and the administrative team work extremely hard to provide a quality education experience every day.”
U.S. News and World Report’s Best High School ranking are scored based on six factors: college readiness, the College Curriculum Breadth Index (which is the amount of seniors who took and passed their AP exams), state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance and graduation rates.
According to the report, GHS has a graduation rate of more than 95 percent which is tied for the highest in the state of Arkansas. The only other schools in Faulkner County that have this high of a graduation rate are Vilonia High School and Mount Vernon-Enola High School, who placed just outside of the top 10 in central Arkansas, coming in at 12th and 13th respectively.
“This recognition reflects the high academic achievement and dedication of our students and the commitment of our teachers and staff members to provide a first-class education for them,” Travis Barrentine, GHS principal, said. “It also reflects our district’s core belief that students come first, and we keep this as our guiding focus in teaching our students and leading our programs each day.”
The school’s state assessment proficiency ranking is fifth in the state and 300th in the entire nation. The College Curriculum Breadth Index for GHS is also ranked seventh in Arkansas.
“I am extremely proud of our school for receiving this national and state recognition that represents what a special place Greenbrier High School is for our students, staff members, and our community,” Barrentine said. “I know how hard our teachers and students work, and it is always nice for hard work and commitment to excellence to be recognized like this.”
Conway High School was also placed in the top 10 in the Little Rock Metro Area, coming in at ninth. Guy-Perkins High School placed in the top 15 and will celebrate this recognition at its upcoming graduation ceremony scheduled for May 13.
"This type of recognition is a tribute to the hard work of both our faculty and staff, as well as our students," Tim Barnes, Guy-Perkins High School principal, said. "We work every day at the high school to ensure that all of our students have a guaranteed and viable curriculum, and a successful pathway to graduation and beyond."
