Greenbrier High School will pivot to an A/B schedule starting Tuesday and continuing through Sept. 11 after six positive COVID-19 cases (three students and three staff members) led to 59 probable close contacts.
“That’s a problem,” GHS Principal Travis Barrentine said. “We need students to be at school. Our immediate goal for the future is one positive case equals zero probable close contacts.”
The change “will allow for a decreased number of students on campus at a time” and “will allow for even more extensive social distancing,” Barrentine said in an email to parents.
Group A will consist of students whose last names begins with A-I and Group B will be students whose last names begin with J-Z.
Students in Group A will attend classes onsite at GHS Tuesday and Thursday and virtually on Wednesday and Friday. Students in Group B will attend classes onsite at GHS Wednesday and Friday and virtually on Tuesday and Thursday.
Each group will conduct remote learning from home on the days they are not on site. Barrentine said students will be held accountable for participating in the class from home and that it will not be like the AMI days from last spring.
“It is important to understand that virtual students will remain on their same schedule just as if they are on campus, joining all scheduled Google Meet sessions based on our Google Meet protocols,” Barrentine said. “Attendance will be taken as usual for the days students are learning virtual from home. Attendance will be marked based on full participation in the Google Meet session.”
GHS will continue the measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 it already had in place, including:
One-way hallway traffic.
Increased from two lunches to four to decrease number of students in the cafeteria.
Classes moved to larger spaces.
Hand-sanitizing stations added.
Visuals around campus to remind everyone to socially distance.
Staggered bell schedules.
Rearrangement of classrooms.
Barrentine said the rotation “will allow for GHS teachers to more effectively continue day to day instruction with alls students, some on campus and some at home.”
Administrators will “reevaluate next week for the future,” Barrentine said.
