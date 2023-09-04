Students in Greenbrier High School’s advanced anatomy and physiology classes started work identifying body region vocabulary on Aug. 30 with an activity outside. Students drew chalk outlines of the human body on the sidewalk and used note cards to label the different parts of the body.

