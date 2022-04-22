Greenbrier High School is set to host a community Walk for Hope 5K on May 7 in an effort to raise suicide awareness.
The race is open to the community and will start at 6 a.m. Anyone who participates has the option to run or walk along the 5K course which starts at the GHS Fine Arts building and goes around the high school campus and surrounding neighborhoods.
Check in for the 5K will be from 5:30-5:55 a.m. at the steps of the Fine Arts building.
Once the race is over and everyone has crossed the finish line, all participates are welcome to stay at the high school football field to listen to the members of the GHS Lifesavers Club share their vision and focus for suicide awareness for the Greenbrier community.
The Lifesavers Club, which was started by GHS Principal Travis Barrentine, was created to raise awareness for mental health and to give students an opportunity to talk about such topics as well as their own struggles in a stigma-free zone.
It costs $10 to participate with all proceeds going to the Hayden Simpson Suicide Awareness fund.
Money can be dropped off or sent to the GHS Office or at the event that morning.
A Google Form to preregister for the event can be found on the high school’s website at ghs.greenbrier schools.org.
For more information, contact Principal Barrentine at barrentinet@greenbrier schools.org.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
