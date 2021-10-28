A decade ago, Rodney Gillespie ignored the naysayers and followed his dreams, opening Gillespie Boxing at 1101 Markham St. in Conway.
"Everybody thought I was crazy," Gillespie said. "They said an all-boxing gym would never work here. But I stuck with it. Boxing is what I know."
As the cliche goes, time flies when you're having fun. Gillespie said he was shocked to realize it was the 10th anniversary.
"I didn't even realize until it popped up in memories on my phone," he said. "I couldn't believe it's been 10 years."
He said it doesn't seem like a decade has passed since the grand opening, which included an appearance by former professional boxer Jermain Taylor.
Gillespie teaches adult classes at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday. He teaches children's classes for those 4 years old and up at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.
There were a handful of adult boxers on hand training when the Log Cabin Democrat toured the facility. Boxers 21-year-old Gage Dyer, who sparred with Gillespie in the ring; 43-year-old Herbert Tolliver, who also sparred in the ring; and 33-year-old Lance Clinkscale, who was training on the bags, said they're grateful Gillespie took the chance on a boxing gym.
For more information about Gillespie Boxing, call 501-205-8604.
