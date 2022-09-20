Case McCoy Henderson is 5 years old and has a pumpkin showing in the Faulkner County Fair.
“I raised a garden of different pumpkins and I found a big one that weighed 88 pounds,” Henderson told the Log Cabin Democrat. “I got my garden started a little late, and it was so hot and dry that me and my sister, Kinsley, had to check on the pumpkins every day and make sure they were watered. Finally we got some good rain and overnight my pumpkin patch grew.”
