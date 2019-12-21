Students at Ida Burns Elementary once again spent their holiday season leading up to break collecting items for those in need in the community.
Each grade picks a local nonprofit for the annual Giving Trees service project and work to bring in specific needs for that group. Once the items are collected, the school places them on Christmas trees and have the groups selected come in to receive the items during a giving ceremony.
For 2019:
• Kindergarten chose the Conway Animal Welfare Unit.
• First grade chose Conway Cradle Care.
• Second grade chose the Boys and Girls Club of Faulkner County.
• Third grade chose the Humane Society of Faulkner County.
• Fourth grade chose the Bethlehem House.
• The activity and specialty teachers, along with office staff, chose Independent Living Services.
“We are a school of character,” Ida Burns Instructional Facilitator Nicole Loftis said. “Each month our school highlights a character word and celebrates students who exemplify that word. Classrooms discuss the character trait, how to model the character, and then do activities to promote that word.
“The character trait for December is caring. So, we ask our students to show how they care for our community. Each grade level chooses a local charity, brings in items they need, and uses those items to decorate the tree. We then come together and present the trees with our love offering to the charities. It’s our way of saying we care about our community.”
Ida Burns started the initiative about four years ago. Loftis said she wanted students to participate in something like this and started brainstorming ideas.
“While I was researching I found that we have been decorating Christmas trees in America for hundreds of years,” she said. “The use of an evergreen tree symbolizes everlasting or renewed life. We hope that these small tokens of kindness renew someone’s life.”
Loftis said everyone is always excited to participate in the annual project.
“Most children are naturally generous ... and this quality is so fun to nourish,” she said. “They get so excited to choose their charity and as soon as the trees go up, there is a constant flow of donations. I wish you could see their faces light up as they place an item on a tree. It is so magical.”
This year, they held the ceremony on Dec. 19.
“[The ceremony] went very well,” Loftis said.
She said they began with a skit from the high school drama team. Then, they had fourth graders meet the charities and seat them. The school began the program with background information and then the student body sang, “Oh, Christmas Tree.” Next, they called the charities up one at a time and the kids told everyone who their charity was, why they chose their charity and items they collected. Lastly, they helped them unload the trees into boxes and bags and then into their cars.
“The charities are always so very thankful,” Loftis said. “One of the ladies from the Humane Society told me once that because of our donations, they could now stay open a little longer. Sometimes, tears are shed at the generosity of our kids.”
Staff writer Hilary Andrews can be reached at handrews@thecabin.net.
