The city of Greenbrier and Greenbrier Area Chamber of Commerce kicks of the holiday season with the return of Glisten in Greenbrier, a month-long winter celebration with a light display powered by Graham Brothers Electric, First Arkansas Bank & Trust ice skating rink, Piccolo-Zoppe Circus, carousel, concessions, special appearances from Santa, and horse-drawn carriage rides at Matthews Park.

Last year, during the celebration more than 5,000 skates slid across the FAB&T rink, 803 families across the state enjoyed the circus, and well over 3,000 cups of hot cocoa were sold. The community has never seen any type of event of this stature for this length of time. That sense of “community” was garnered just by simply driving through and taking it all in.

