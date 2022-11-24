The city of Greenbrier and Greenbrier Area Chamber of Commerce kicks of the holiday season with the return of Glisten in Greenbrier, a month-long winter celebration with a light display powered by Graham Brothers Electric, First Arkansas Bank & Trust ice skating rink, Piccolo-Zoppe Circus, carousel, concessions, special appearances from Santa, and horse-drawn carriage rides at Matthews Park.
Last year, during the celebration more than 5,000 skates slid across the FAB&T rink, 803 families across the state enjoyed the circus, and well over 3,000 cups of hot cocoa were sold. The community has never seen any type of event of this stature for this length of time. That sense of “community” was garnered just by simply driving through and taking it all in.
Glisten in Greenbrier is open to the public daily throughout the entire month of December and kicks off with a re-grand opening Dec. 3. The celebration will feature the First Service Bank tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. and a special Christmas Concert from Jettway Performance immediately following.
New this year, during the kickoff, the Chamber of Commerce hosts a Mistletoe Market, giving small businesses and vendors an opportunity to set up and create a mini market for guests.
Unique events, concerts and contests will also take place throughout the entire month that local organizations, nonprofits and churches will host.
The Piccolo-Zoppe Winter Circus returns once again with a special kickoff night presented by the Greenbrier Area Chamber of Commerce. The Circus Social will feature local flavors prepared by B Hive Catering at 6 p.m. Dec. 16. The circus will open to the public Dec. 17 and run through Dec. 31.
The Piccolo-Zoppe Circus also will be offering circus camp for first through 12th-grade students Dec. 26-30. The world class, boutique circus performed during the last two weeks was a magical experience last year, and one can expect even more fun and exciting acts to return and debut. The circus will feature aerialists, trick riding, tightrope walking, juggling, performing canines, a quick change routine and the majestic Zoppe horses. General tickets and information about the circus camp can be found at piccolozoppe.com.
“We are excited to continue this month long celebration for the community. Last year was a hit and you will see more displays and holiday cheer when you come to Greenbrier” organizer Ashton Pruitt said.
It is free to the public to drive through the light display. It costs $5 to skate. Carriage rides are on select nights and $6 per passenger.
For more details, event schedule, updates and tickets for the Circus Social visit greenbrierchamber.org/ glisten or follow The Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.
