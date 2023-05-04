Renewal Ranch

The team representing Chris Crain Hyundai took home the shiny new Kyle Allison Golf Classic trophy to display until next year’s tee time, while Wonder State Mortgage came in second place and Malvern National Bank came in third place.

Local golfers and their teams stepped up to the tee as they played to raise money for Renewal Ranch during the fifth annual Kyle Allison Golf Classic, presented by Centennial Bank, on April 24.

Starting at 8, morning flight participants walked onto the greens at Centennial Valley Country Club in Conway with the opportunity to boost up their swing after enjoying coffee served by Shadrach’s Coffee and breakfast from Chick-Fil-A, along with snacks available along the course.

