Local golfers and their teams stepped up to the tee as they played to raise money for Renewal Ranch during the fifth annual Kyle Allison Golf Classic, presented by Centennial Bank, on April 24.
Starting at 8, morning flight participants walked onto the greens at Centennial Valley Country Club in Conway with the opportunity to boost up their swing after enjoying coffee served by Shadrach’s Coffee and breakfast from Chick-Fil-A, along with snacks available along the course.
Leading into the sunny noon hour, both morning and afternoon teams came together for a delicious catered lunch by Renewal Ranch Executive Chef Ron Griffin, plus dessert from Andy’s Frozen Custard.
At the end of the day, the team representing Chris Crain Hyundai took home the shiny new Kyle Allison Golf Classic trophy to display until next year’s tee time, while Wonder State Mortgage came in second place and Malvern National Bank came in third place.
Kelli Brawley, special event and annual giving coordinator for Renewal Ranch, was working behind the scenes on tournament details to ensure that everyone attending had an incredible time and made memories along the way.
“This was my first golf tournament with Renewal Ranch and I am excited to have brought some new elements to make the tournament more interactive and fun,” Brawley said. “We are thankful to have had so many community supporters donate to our classic. Plus, our Renewal Ranch men were a big part of the tournament as they helped set up and tear down, serve lunch, and assisted with snacks and beverages on the course.”
Brawley credits the generosity of local partners who dedicated their time and services throughout the event.
“We would like to thank JACKS-FM, Conway Bounce Houses, Williams/Crawford and Associates, Chicken Salad Chick, Golden Eagle of Arkansas Non Alcoholic Division, Pafford Medical and our sponsors, donors and volunteers for helping make this event successful.”
Debbie Allison, the mother of the late Kyle Allison, gave her blessing to have the golf tournament to be renamed after Kyle five years ago.
“The tournament has meant so much to our family,” Allison said. “We see Kyle’s friends, coworkers, and business associates return each year as a testimony to the love and admiration so many hold for him and for the place that supported him through his personal struggle with addiction.”
For Allison, Renewal Ranch still holds a place in the family’s heart and keeps them excited for the classic every year.
“Our family, extended family, and many friends have seen firsthand the impact the ministry of Renewal Ranch has had on hundreds of men and their families. Watching this happen over and over again is what keeps our family connected with Renewal Ranch.”
About Renewal Ranch
Renewal Ranch, located on 116 acres near Conway, is a faith-based residential addiction recovery program for men ages 21 and older. It was founded on the belief that addiction is a spiritually rooted issue and that men who submit their lives to Christ are much more likely to overcome addiction, become reunited with their families and be productive members of society.
The 12-month program, broken into three phases, is designed to help each man discover and address his spiritual issues. It is based on the teachings and principles of the Bible and incorporates five key components: an atmosphere of love, brotherhood, Bible study, service and spiritual discipline. It offers counseling, job and life skills, work and volunteer opportunities, and specific job training. The staff, instructors, mentors and volunteers are christian leaders committed to the program and believe in its success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.