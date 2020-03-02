Employees of the Conway Human Development Center received good news during a visit by state leaders on Monday.
CHDC employs around 1100 employees and provides residential treatment services to 500 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Department of Human Services Division of Developmental Disabilities Services (DDS) Director Melissa Stone, CHDC leaders and superintendent Sarah Murphy, members of the DDS board and state officials including Sen. Jason Rapert and house representatives Stephen Magie, Stephen Meeks and Spencer Hawks were all present for the announcement.
"Today[,] we announced direct care employees, who take care of our most vulnerable, will receive free training that will let them get a certified nursing assistant certificate and[,] once complete[,] they will get an accompanying pay raise," Rep. Stephen Meeks posted to his Facebook after the event.
Superintendent Sarah Murphy said the announcement is the first time in 40 years that DDS has taken a look at pay structure for staff and found a way to increase pay.
"One of the initiatives I launched was to get agencies to make better use of their data," Meeks said via Facebook. "DHS has started doing that for the first time in 40 years and found if they provide better training they can reduce turn[-]over, which reduces training cost and overtime. This will be reinvested in their employees. Giving employees a pay raise and better training at no additional cost to tax[-]payers."
Murphy added they can start moving employees into the higher-graded positions by July 1, as part of the plan, all must become certified by Dec. 31 and any employee making minimum wage will get an increase to $11 an hour when state pay goes up Jan. 1, 2021.
In addition, she said, they are also working with the state office of personnel management to modernize the pay grid for LPNs.
"We are so thankful for all of you who help care for our clients every day and we at DDS and the DDS board and legislators are all excited to offer these changes for you," Murphy said. "We also know you will have lots of questions and change can be scary."
Therefore, everyone was encouraged to get a copy of a Q&A letter from director Melissa Stone for more information and Murphy announced additional helpful question sessions offered this week.
"This is good news," Rapert said, the room erupting in applause. "You absolutely are — I'm sorry, I'm just going to be me — you are the hands and feet of Jesus to the people who live here. You really are."
He thanked employees for all they do care for the residents and clients at CHDC.
"You truly care for these people," Rapert added. "We knew we needed to get an increase in wages for you. You can't work on air, I know I can't. It's important to pay a thank you.
"We want a place that cares for these people and gives them a quality of life and each of you makes sure that happens. I just want you to know I'm proud of you and thank you very much."
