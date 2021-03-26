The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office promoted the “Good Roads are Safe Roads” campaign on its Facebook page on Wednesday.
Sponsored by the Arkansas Good Roads Foundation, the “Good Roads are Safe Roads” campaign aims to increase awareness of new legislation to help bicyclists in the state.
According to a new law, bicyclists in Arkansas are now able to treat stop signs as yield signs and stop lights as stop signs when no oncoming traffic is present. Per the news release and graphic issued by the foundation to the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, many Arkansans aren’t aware of the new law which allows cyclists further freedoms. Seventy-six percent of people in Arkansas aren’t aware cyclists can treat stop signs as yield signs when no traffic is present. Even more Arkansans, 81 percent, aren’t aware that cyclists can treat stop lights as stop signs when there is no oncoming traffic.
The aim of the new law, which recently went into effect, was to give bicyclists better freedom and make roads safer, the release read. It also came about in response to an increase in cyclists on roads around Arkansas.
For more information on the new law and the Arkansas Good Roads Foundation’s campaign, visit www.goodroadssaferoads.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.