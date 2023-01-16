Good roots

Wendy Blackwood (left), a licensed professional counselor with Healing Path Counseling, discusses mental health among farmers and ranchers with Dr. Cy Shurtleff of Morrilton Veterinary Clinic in a new segment of “Good Roots” premiering on Arkansas PBS Friday, Jan. 20, during “Arkansas Week” at 7:30 p.m.

 Submitted photo

Wendy Blackwood, a licensed professional counselor with Healing Path Counseling, is working to spread the word and normalize the conversation of mental health among farmers and ranchers. She discusses recognizing signs of depression in an all new “Good Roots” segment premiering on Arkansas PBS Friday, Jan. 20, during “Arkansas Week” at 7:30 p.m. and livestreaming at myarpbs.org/watch.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, farming is considered one of the most stressful occupations in the United States with a suicide rate reaching about 50 percent higher than the national average.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.