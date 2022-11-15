After losing a friend and fellow farmer to suicide, Lakeview, Ark., third-generation farmer Darrin Davis is hoping the stress hanging over farmers changes. In a new “Good Roots” segment, Davis shares how he is getting farmers in his community to talk through issues when they’re feeling down and guide them toward helpful programs. “Good Roots” premieres Friday, Nov. 18, during “Arkansas Week” at 7:30 p.m. on Arkansas PBS and livestreaming at myarpbs.org/watch, the broadcaster announced in a recent news release.

Suicide rates among farmers have risen 40 percent, which is six times the national average, within the last two decades, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, suicide is rarely talked about within the farming community.

