Owned and operated by Ruth and Grace Pepler, Dogwood Hills Guest Farm in Harriet, Arkansas, gives guests a hands-on homesteading experience, including a sense of community and shared purpose, culminating in incredible meals using fresh ingredients from their operation. The Peplers share why their farm is self-described as “extreme homesteading” in an all new “Good Roots” segment premiering on Arkansas PBS, Friday, April 28, during “Arkansas Week” at 7:30 p.m. and livestreaming at myarpbs.org/watch.

The Peplers moved from New Jersey to Searcy County and established Dogwood Hills Guest Farms in 2012. Ruth said what started as showing cows soon grew into new areas. “Gracie went from meat goats to dairy goats, a couple sheep and then a beef cow… and t hen a dairy cow,” Ruth said. “It was the first time somebody had shown dairy in over 16 years in Searcy County. It just kind of grew from there.”

