Arkansas PBS

The Nurserie Owner Rob Galloway discusses an affordable, sustainable DIY farming method called hydroponics in an all new segment of “Good Roots.”

 Submitted photo

Hydroponics is an agricultural practice of growing plants in nutrient-controlled water without soil and is gaining popularity. In an all new “Good Roots” segment, The Nurserie Owner Rob Galloway discusses how hydroponics is an affordable, sustainable DIY farming method that doesn’t require costly land. “Good Roots” premieres during “Arkansas Week” at 7:30 p.m. Friday on Arkansas PBS and livestreaming at myarpbs.org/watch.

Growing more accessible and affordable because of The Nurserie in Little Rock, Galloway said hydroponics is opening more avenues.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.