Arkansas PBS

In an all new “Good Roots” segment, the Phelps family, from Paragould, talks about how livestock projects offer unique opportunities for growth and learning for Arkansas youth. “Good Roots” premieres Friday, March 24, during “Arkansas Week” at 7:30 p.m. on Arkansas PBS and livestreaming at myarpbs.org/watch.

Raising and showing livestock can provide Arkansas youth with numerous benefits, both personal and educational. In an all new “Good Roots” segment, the Phelps family, from Paragould, talks about how livestock projects offer unique opportunities for growth and learning for Arkansas youth. “Good Roots” premieres Friday, March 24, during “Arkansas Week” at 7:30 p.m. on Arkansas PBS and livestreaming at myarpbs.org/watch.

“We’re trying to raise better young men and women, and we’re using the cattle to do that,” Chris Phelps said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.